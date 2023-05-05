J&K Army Chopper Crash Victim Anil Encouraged Wife To Become Cop, Says Kin

Pabballa Anil, the 29-year-old Army technician who died in a chopper crash, encouraged his wife to become a police personnel, and accordingly she appeared for the written test, a relative said on Friday.

An Army helicopter crashed after a "hard landing" in a forested area in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday following a technical fault, killing the technician and injuring the two pilots on board.

Anil was a native of Malkapur village of Rajanna Sircilla district in Telangana.

Gunti Shankar, Anil's uncle and Sarpanch of Boinapally village said the slain army personnel recently came to his native place and left for the duty 10 days ago.

"Anil encouraged his wife Soujanya to do a government job as she is a graduate. He encouraged her when she wanted to appear for police constable examination. She is awaiting results," Shankar told PTI.

Anil joined the Army in 2012. His parents and family still live in Malkapur village of the district.

A pall of gloom descended on the village with the news that Anil died in a chopper crash. Relatives and friends gathered at Anil's house and tried to console the bereaved family members.

BRS Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao expressed grief over the death of the Army technician.

KTR said it is sad to lose a young jawan in an accident. He conveyed his deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased, a statement from the Minister's office said.

Rama Rao assured that the State government will stand by Anil's family.

Telangana PCC president Revanth Reddy in a statement said the death of Anil, is a great loss for the country.

He said the government should support the family of the departed soldier.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar called on the family members of Anil and consoled them.