J&K: Army Conducts 'Run For Fun' Marathon, Witnesses Large Participation From Women

The Indian Army in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir organised a "Run for Fun" marathon on January 25, Saturday to mark the 71st Republic Day celebration. The marathon witnessed massive participation from the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. Girls from the valley also made their presence felt by participating in large numbers at the marathon.

The Indian Army was seen supporting the participants by distributing water and arranging transport for the exhausted participants.

"As compared to last year's cycling event conducted by the Indian Army, 'Run for Fun' had the maximum number of women participation and this shows the activeness and awarneness among the girls," a young girl participant said.

Addressing the marathon, the speaker said, "Everybody who participated in the marathon is a winner and there is no shortcut in life".