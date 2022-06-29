J&K: Army Destroys Drone Footage Of Hideout In Bandipora After Arrest Of LeT Terrorist

The Indian Army destroyed the drone footage of a terrorist hideout in the Nadihal area in Bandipora after the hybrid LeT terrorist was arrested on June 29. In a major development ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, the Indian Army's 14 RR in a joint operation with the 3rd Bn CRPF, Bandipora police captured LeT terrorist Mehboob-ul-Inam. The police busted the hideout from Bandipora after receiving the location from Mehboob. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the location.

#WATCH | J&K: Drone footage of terrorist hideout being destroyed by security forces in Nadihal area of Bandipora after LeT hybrid terrorist was arrested today.



Soon after the arrest, security forces, in an official statement, informed, "Today on 29-June-2022 after developing a specific input Bandipora Police with the assistance of 14 RR and 3rd Bn CRPF jointly arrested one hybrid terrorist of LeT at naka point Papchan Bandipora identified as Mehboob-ul-Inam Farhaan S/o Inam-ul-Haq Shah R/o Nadihal Bandipora along with 01 Chinese Grenade which he has kept inside the dicky of his Scooty bearing Registration No. JK15A 0839."

On further investigation, the arrested terrorist disclosed that he was associated with the LeT and he had made a hideout inside his shop in the Nadihal market on the directions of LeT Tanzeem.

Two terrorists neutralised in North Kashmir, war-like arms store recovered

The Indian Army on June 28 killed two terrorist facilitarors Majid and Shamsudin at the Line of Control (LoC), in the Keran sector of Kupwara in the North Kashmir. The security forces challenged a suspicious movement along the India-Gate Bichun in the Keran sector. The terrorists fired upon the Army patrol party, which was retaliated upon.

The statement released by the Army reads, "It is believed that both the individuals identified as Majid Chechi & Samsudin Beigh had come to receive a cache of arms and narcotics and to facilitate infiltration of militants in the general area of Rauta Nar at fence".

War-like store has been recovered in the operation which include "AK 47 & 56 rifles – 5, AK rifle Shortgun – 1, Magazines-15, 7.62mm API rds – 128 rounds, 7.62mm Ball rounds – 177 rounds, Grenades- 04 and Narcotics – 2 packets". A case registered and investigation has been taken up, reads the statement further.

