J&K: Army Dog Axel Killed By Terrorists In Baramulla Laid To Rest; Officers Pay Homage

After the Indian Army's brave sniffer dog, Axel, lost his life in a counter-terrorist operation in the Kashmir valley, several army officers paid their respect to the soldier dog in a wreath-laying ceremony in Baramulla on Sunday, July 31. Notably, the ceremony was organised by the Kilo Force Commander in J&K's Baramulla.

Baramulla, J&K | Last respects being paid to the Indian Army's dog, Axel, who lost its life in action after being hit by a bullet in an operation yesterday pic.twitter.com/72Wjx1XAEg — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

Axel, a two-year-old dog of the Indian Army's 26 Army Dog Unit attained martyrdom after he was hit by bullets from terrorists. While he was deployed in a counter-terrorist operation with the 29 Rashtriya Rifles unit in the area of 10 Sector RR counter-insurgency force, Axel was killed in action after it was hit by terrorist bullets, an Army official told ANI. Notably, during a building clearance operation, initially, another Army dog named ‘Balaji’ was sent for building intervention and sanitised the corridor inside.

"After that, Axel was deployed. The dog went inside the first room and cleared it. As soon as it entered the second room, it was fired upon. After being hit, it showed some movement for 15 seconds and fell down," officials told ANI.

Security forces neutralise one terrorist in Baramulla encounter

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Wanigam Bala village of Baramulla on Saturday wherein the Army's dog was shot at and succumbed to his injuries. The gunfight between the army and terrorists continued and only after that Axel's body was retrieved. Notably, the security forces killed one terrorist on Saturday.

The four-legged soldier who was hit by three bullets breathed his last at the encounter site but helped bring victory to the Indian forces.

It is pertinent to mention that a postmortem of the Army dog was performed at 54 Armed Force Veterinary Hospital, and the results revealed that in addition to the bullet entry and exit wounds, there were more than 10 more wounds and a femur fracture.