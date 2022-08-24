In significant visuals that have been accessed by Republic, 2 Pakistani terrorists were eliminated on Monday as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir using a landmine and surveillance grid. The infiltration attempt was made in the Naushera sector on August 21 at around 8:55 PM and the visuals depict how the terrorists who were attempting to sneak in unwittingly stepped on the landmine and met their end.

A group of terrorists tried to sneak into Pukharni village of Laam in Naushera under the cover of darkness from across the border. One of the terrorists stepped over a landmine causing an explosion, 9 minutes after the infiltration attempt was made.

The movement of terrorists was captured on a surveillance camera - a Long Range Reconnaissance and Observation System (LORROS). The video, accessed by Republic, shows two terrorists attempting to cross the border from their hideout, into the Lam village. They were trying to avoid the gaze of the Army but were killed in an explosion after one of them stepped on a landmine.

It may be noted that Pukharni village is the only plain area on the largely hilly terrain of the Line of Control, where Indian and Pakistani posts can be seen facing each other.

The Army troops, who were observing the movement of the terrorists, laid a cordon and launched a search of the area on Tuesday morning. A quadcopter located the bodies of the two infiltrators. The area was scanned to ensure that no other terrorist sneaked into the Indian territory.

Pak terror plot busted

Notably, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists' hideout, indicating that they were preparing to carry out a major terror strike. The J&K security forces and the intelligence agencies are now investigating the matter.

The latest infiltration bid in the Naushera sector comes close on the heels of the arrest of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) guide, who also worked for an intelligence unit of the Pakistani army, in an injured condition on Sunday.

Tabarak Hussain (32), a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was arrested for the second time in the past six years while trying to infiltrate into this side from across the border.