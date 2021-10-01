J&K: Army Helps In Organising Combined Annual Training Camp In Tangdhar For Youngsters

The Indian Army is assisting in the organisation of a Combined Annual Training Camp at Tangdhar village in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, from September 29 to October 5, underneath the umbrella of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Group, Srinagar. According to a press release from the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO), this arrangement is considered to be the first-ever NCC camp held in Tangdhar's Karnah valley.

According to ANI, the press release further stated, “Directions to carry NCC to border villages of Kashmir are being implemented in a very short time.” It further read that the Army deployed at Tangdhar has enabled this event to take place. They have given security, infrastructures, as well as administrative support. The camp is attended by 250 NCC cadets representing various schools and colleges around the Kashmir region, as well as a handful from Jammu's schools and colleges.

The release also added that "Block Medical Officer Chowkibal had even conducted Rapid Antigen Tests on the whole personnel and cadets, that was cooperated by the local Army unit in Chowkibal, Kupwara." The camp's major goal is to maintain trust in providing training in North Kashmir, particularly in border areas, to integrate youngsters into the mainstream and guarantee that NCC will be implemented in border towns and villages.

Activities to be held in Combined Annual Training Camp

The press release went on to read that in addition to the basic training imparted to the youth, NCC cadets will also be chosen to represent Kashmir in the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh group at the Republic Day Camp in 2022. In the camp, the NCC cadets were subjected to physical fitness training, drills to inculcate excellent bearing and turnout, as well as weapon training, according to the release. Swachh Bharat Drive, traffic consciousness, tree plantation, and other social and cultural events were also organised.

The cadets throughout the remaining days of the camp, will also participate in adventurous activities such as trekking in the neighbouring heights of Tangdhar, rock climbing, and visiting border communities to provide social and welfare service.

The press release also stated that the cadets will tour Tithwal which is a well-known model village with historical significance in the area. During the camp, top army officials and civic authorities, as well as renowned people, will provide motivational lectures and speeches. Following the events, deserving cadets would be rewarded for a variety of outstanding actions and services.

