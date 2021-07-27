J&K: Army Jawan Martyred In A Mine Blast In Poonch, Investigation Underway

In a tragic update coming from Jammu & Kashmir, an Army jawan, Sepoy Krishna Vaidya, lost his life on Friday evening due to a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mankote Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The jawan was killed while he was on duty of patrolling at Krishna Ghati Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The investigation behind the mine blast is currently underway.

Meanwhile, the security officials in the Shokbaba forest, Sumblar area of Bandipora, successfully neutralised two terrorists that were trapped in the area. The terrorists were said to be Pakistani nationals and were traced by the police along with other security officials who were working on anti-terror operations and had received inputs on the presence of terrorists in the forest area. This is the same area from where Pakistani terrorists have infiltrated Srinagar which is situated to the eastern side of the Bandipora region.

Civillian killed in Pulwama

On Friday evening, terrorists in Kashmir's Pulwama fired indiscriminately upon a civilian identified as Javeed Ah Malik near his house at Larugam in Tral, Awantipora. A search operation is also going on in this area after security officials cordoned it off. According to Kashmir Zone Police, security officials are working to nab the terrorists.

LeT head Fayaz War neutralised by security forces

In a successful operation, the security forces of Kashmir on July 23, neutralised two terrorists after an encounter broke out on late Thursday evening in Warpora village of Sopore, Baramulla district. According to Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, one of the slain terrorists has been identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Fayaz War, who was responsible for the killing of several innocent civilians and security forces personnel. Security forces have additionally recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from the area while the search operation is underway.

Terrorist Fayaz War was involved in several ghastly terrorist attacks including the recent June attack where two constables and two civilians had lost their lives in a terror attack in Sopore. IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar had informed that LeT terrorists Fayaz War and Mudasir Pandit were responsible for the attack. The Police Chief at that time also informed that security forces are putting forward all means to neutralise these terrorists. Mudasir Pandit was killed in June during an operation carried out by Kashmir forces.