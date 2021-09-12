J&K: Army Organises Free Medical Camp For Villagers Residing In Bhimber Gali Near LOC

The Indian Army on Saturday organised a free medical camp for the villagers living in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir. According to ANI, the camp was organised in the Bhimber Gali sector in Dratti village that lies near the line of control (LoC). It is worth mentioning that the villages that lie near the border areas always face difficulties while availing treatment due to a lack of proper infrastructure and high infiltration of militant groups.

Usually, the residents of villages situated near the LoC have to travel long distances to get access to basic healthcare facilities. With the organisation of such a medical camp, it came as a major relief for the residents of Dratti village. According to a defence doctor engaged in the relief camp, a large number of villagers participated in the camp and received free medicines and checkups on Saturday.

While speaking to the news agency, ANI, Major Dr Deepti Mishra said that the camp mainly focused on women and children.

"It is mainly for women and children. We have observed that there is a lack of nutrition among these people. For such a basic health check-up, they have to travel long distances. We will try to organise it more often," said the Army Major.

Meanwhile, Dr Sabha, who works at a community health centre in Mendhar and volunteered in the medical camp organised by the defence personnel lauded the initiative and said, "Army has helped a lot of people in Dratti village. We are here to provide maximum benefit to the people." The medical professionals also provided medicines to people free of cost. Several senior citizens were also catered to at the medical camp.

A similar camp was also organised in Kupwara

It is worth mentioning that the Army has been organising camps near the areas adjoining the borders in order to facilitate necessary healthcare facilities for the villagers. On September 10, Friday, Chinar Corps, which is responsible for military operations in the Kashmir Valley, organised a similar camp in Kupwara where at least 818 people including 340 females and 98 children were extended medical aid. According to the Twitter post, the camp was organised by the civil administration and the Indian Army to alleviate the hardship of the local populace from remote areas in Lolab, Kupwara.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: @ChinarcorpsIA/Twitter)