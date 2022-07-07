J&K: Army Porter Injured In Suspected Explosion Along LoC In Digwar Sector Of Poonch

An Army porter was injured in a suspected explosion along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Digwar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday. He has been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, a soldier was killed while another was injured in a land mine blast in the Jhullas area of Poonch. Sepoy Rishkesh Coubey of Mahar Regiment suffered a fatal injury due to a firing accident while carrying out live firing training at Jhullas Firing Ranges in Rajouri Sector.

2 terrorists surrender during encounter with security forces in J&K's Kulgam: Police

Two recently-recruited local Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists on Wednesday surrendered before the security forces during an encounter in Kulgam, officials said.

The encounter broke out in Kulgam district's Hadigram area during the night. The terrorists surrendered on the appeal of their parents and police.

Colonel Emron Musavi, Srinagar-based Defence PRO, said after it was confirmed that both the terrorists recently joined LeT and their families were desperate to get them back into the mainstream, the forces showed restraint and did not engage in a gunbattle despite being under fire.

"The terrorists were kept confined in the house with utmost restraint displayed by the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir police. The families of both terrorists were brought to the encounter site to appeal for their surrender," the PRO said.

"Repeated surrender appeals were made by the parents and security forces till the morning. Both terrorists finally surrendered by laying down their arms. They were subsequently handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir police. Warlike stores were also recovered from their possession," he added.

Colonel Musavi said that the youngsters, identified as Nadeem Abbas Bhat and Kafeel Mir, were brainwashed and tasked with carrying out anti-national operations and killings at the behest of Pakistan-based LeT and the ISI.

J&K admin has established decisive domination over terrorism: Shah

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Jammu and Kashmir administration has established decisive domination over terrorists in the UT under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said that the administration under Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha has delivered development for Kashmirs without any discrimination.