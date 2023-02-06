J&K: Army Rescues Pregnant Woman In Snow-bound Village Of Badakhet, Wades Through 6ft Snow

In yet another glimpse of the Army’s humanity in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, (J&K), a pregnant woman undergoing labour pain was rescued from the snowbound Badakhet village of Kalaroos on January 6.

The Army personnel, according to reports, carried the women on a stretcher for 5 km near Sumo Bridge where an ambulance was on standby.

The reports further said that both the woman and her baby boy are doing well.

Here are some of the pictures from the evacuation

Army’s swift response to distress earlier

On January 15, to evacuate a pregnant woman to the hospital in the Ramban area of Jammu and Kashmir, army personnel waded through four to six feet of snow for more than 14 kilometres.

Additionally, Indian Army soldiers also evacuated a pregnant woman in Gulshan Begum from a village cut off by heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Buniyar on January 10.

The Dagger Division's selfless soldiers sprang into action and carried out a quick evacuation to assist Gulshan Begum from the remote Sumwali village in Buniyar Tehsil to the nearest Primary Health Care Center, which was 20 kilometres away from the village, according to an official statement from the Army.

The pregnant woman was carried by the army on foot from Sumwali Village to Paro Detachment, where the Indian Army Medical staff examined the patient's vital signs. The woman was promptly transferred to an ambulance that was waiting for her and taken over snow-covered roads to Boniyar PHC after the vital signs had been checked and stabilised.

On November 25, Army forces evacuated another pregnant woman in danger from the Sumwali village close to the Line of Control (LoC).

Army continues to carry out their duties despite challenging weather conditions

It is pertinent to note that Indian Army continues to carry out their duties in challenging weather conditions in the forward post in Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Actual Control despite frequent rain. Many personnel was also seen using snow scooters to move around their positions at a forward location near the Line of Control in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir.