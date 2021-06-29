J&K: At Least 12 Houses Gutted In Massive Fire In Banihal Area, No Casualties So Far

In an unfortunate incident, a massive fire erupted in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Tuesday, June 29. According to sources, at least 12 residential houses have been gutted in the fire in the Hijwah village of Mahu Mangit area that comes under the jurisdiction of the Khari police station.

The reason is being ascertained as to what caused the fire that broke out around 11 AM engulfing at least a dozen houses. The police and the Army have already arrived at the location, according to sources. No casualty has been reported as of now while the firefighting operation is underway.

However, more houses are said to be at risk of the raging fire even as Army, police and locals are trying their best to bring the fire under control. Firefighting is said to be difficult as it is a hilly area and the houses are generally made of wood. Moreover, there is a lack of road connectivity to the area. The police and locals are trying to evacuate movable items and property from other houses that are at the risk along with efforts to break the chain of fire.

A similar incident had occurred in the same area in September 2020 where at least 28 shops among others were gutted in fire at the Khari market in Banihal. The fire had then broken out in a two-storey complex in the Khari market around midnight under mysterious circumstances. No loss of life was reported in the incident according to reports.