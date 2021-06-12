J&K: At Least Four Killed As Terrorists Open Fire In Sopore Town, Several Injured

In a shocking development, a terror attack has been reported from Sopore of Baramulla district in North Kashmir on Saturday, killing two security personnel and two civilians so far. Three others are also critically injured in the attack. As of now, security forces have cordoned off the area. Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar informed that Lashkar-e-Taiba is behind the terrorist attack.

'Lashkar-e-Taiba is behind the attack': Kashmir IG

"Two policemen and two civilians lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Sopore. Two other police personnel are injured. Lashkar-e-Taiba is behind this attack," the Kashmir IG told ANI.

The terrorists fired upon a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police near the Sopore Main Chowk around noon, the officials said. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital from where the injured policeman was taken to the Army's 92 Base Hospital, the officials added.

Terrible news coming in from Sopore. Such attacks must be condemned without reservation. Prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the deceased. https://t.co/MzsnpHxKSQ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 12, 2021

Soon after the news broke, former Jammu & Kashmir (autonomous state) Chief Minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to condemn the attack.

"Terrible news coming in from Sopore. Such attacks must be condemned without reservation. Prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the deceased," Omar Abdullah said.

