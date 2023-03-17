J&K Authorities Attach Immovable Property Of Overground Worker In Terrorism Case

The authorities in North Kashmir's Langate have attached the immovable property of an overground worker (OGW) in a terrorism case. According to sources, the directions were given to the office of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, to attach the immovable property of a worker linked with a terrorism case, after which only the authorities swung into action.

The attached land falls under Khasra number 388, said to be owned by overground worker Mohammad Abdullah Mir, son of Khazir Mohammad Mir. According to sources, the immovable property was attached by the authorities after a case was filed at the Handwara police station. The overground worker is found to be a member of the terrorist outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba, sources claimed.

Government comes down hard on terrorism

The crackdown on terrorist groups has picked up pace after the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Earlier this year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also attached the property of another Pakistan-based terrorist in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The immovable property measured to be 9.25 marlas and belonged to Basit Ahmad Reshi. It was attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, according to the NIA officials. The police forces of the valley also assisted the NIA team in completing the land attachment process.

“Continuing the strong action against terrorists operating from Pakistan soil, the NIA attached the property of Basit Ahmad Reshi, son of Mohammad Ramzan Reshi, in Baramulla district. This action closely follows the attachment of the Srinagar property of Mushtaq Zargar, the founder and chief commander of Al Umar Mujahideen yesterday," an NIA spokesperson said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, based on evidence and official records, has also started declaring individuals as 'Terrorists.' In January 2023, the Home Affairs Ministry issued a notification that declared Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger alias Abu Usman Al-Kashmiri an individual terrorist.