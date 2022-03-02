J&K: AWWA Regional President Donates Two MOGS To COs Of Awantipora, Batote Field Hospitals

Regional President AWWA (Northern Command) Sunita Dwivedi, on behalf of President AWWA, donated two Military Oxygen Generation Systems (MOGS) to Commanding Officers of Field Hospital of Awantipora and Batote on Wednesday. The Army Institute of Technology Alumni Association and children of serving, and retired soldiers have donated these two MOGS to Central AWWA as a gesture of service towards the country.

Earlier, AWWA has done a lot of work for various initiatives towards the welfare of veterans and Veer Naris, which is highly appreciated by all. AWWA works for the welfare of the spouses, children, and dependents of the Army personnel.

2 MOGS donated to Central AWWA as gesture of service towards India

The MOGS is a unique system that has the capability to generate oxygen, which is crucial in the forward areas and for usage by locals. It provides the user with an in-house 90% + oxygen cylinder filling capability. It also provides the medical hospitals deployed in the forward areas with backup supplies of oxygen-enriched medical air to manage surge and exigency demands, whilst reducing the transportation and availability issues. The MOGS unit comprises an Oxygen generation unit, a flexible reticulation network, 90% + oxygen cylinders, and transportation/ storage cages.

This initiative will boost the capability to fight the shortcomings and strengthen the development of military capacity and capability in consonance with Nation building. This will go a long way to strengthen the medical infrastructure of Northern Command and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.