J&K: Bajrang Dal Stages Massive Protest Against Violence On Hindus In Bangladesh

The Bajrang Dal on Friday staged a massive protest in Jammu, against the atrocities that Hindus have had to face in Bangladesh at the time of Durga Puja. While expressing anguish against the sentiments that had been hurt among the Hindu community, Bajrang Dal member Rakesh Bajrangi said, "There are some specific countries where Hindus are being targeted. It is the duty of the government to protect the basic human rights of the Hindus and that is exactly the same why we are staging a protest here today."

The members of the Bajrang Dal who had come together to stage the protest, went on to light an effigy on fire while chanting slogans against the Bangladeshi government. The Bajrang Dal further mentioned the drop in population in Hindus while going on to urge the central govt to ensure protection. Rakesh Bajrang also pointed how the population among Hindus had fallen from 30% to 7-9% in Bangladesh since the time of Independence. He added, "Similarly, in Pakistan, there were almost 90 lakh Hindus residing which now had dropped to 2/3 lakhs. I ask why are only Hindus being targeted?"

Bajrang Dal stages protest as Hindu community faces violence in Bangladesh

Rakesh Bajrangi while interacting with the media on the recent atrocities that Hindus had been subjected to in Bangladesh said, "We are staging this protest on Bangladesh. Till now at least six Hindus have been murdered there and Hindu Temples and maths have been mutilated." Rakesh Bajrangi while mentioning the cases of violence even brought up the troubles that Hindus had to face on during Durga Puja. On this, he said that "No politician was ready to talk on these. We (Bajrang Dal) demand that the central government take note of the troubles that Hindus in Bangladesh were facing."

Rising communal tensions in Bangladesh

As reports of violence against the Hindu community has been gaining traction at least 71 cases of violence across the country were registered with more than 450 additional arrests made for spreading rumours on social media. Another 500 people have been arrested over the past week for attacks on puja venues, temples, Hindu homes and businesses during the Durga Puja.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Md Kamruzzaman of the police headquarters said in a statement on Monday that the police are investigating cases and the attackers will be caught soon. Due to a rumour in Bangladesh that the Quran was being dishonoured at a puja pavilion in Cumilla, communal tensions have been at their peak. This triggered violence in several parts of the country. Furthermore, an attack at the ISKCON temple in Noakhali's Choumuhani had left two people dead on October 15.

Image Credits - Republic World