J&K Bank Deploys Armed Guards At Branches; Minority Staff To Be Posted To Safer Locations

After the attack on bank manager Vijay Kumar of Ellaqui Dehati Bank in South Kashmir's Areh Mohanpora, Jammu & Kashmir Bank Limited (J&K Bank) has issued safety guidelines for minority staff and employees. Skilled Armed guards will be deployed at each bank branch and office to avert any kind of threat.

The minority staff will be posted in safer zones which include areas like Nishat, Dal, Raj Bagh, Indra Nagar, Sonwar, Shivpora, Jawahar Nagar, Baghat and Lal Chowk.

"On the contrary, the unsafe areas include Nowgam, Anchar, Soura, Zewan, Panthachowk, Khimber, Khonmoh, inner Bemina and Downtown area," J&K Bank said in a statement.

In addition to the above safety measures, all banks have already been advised to ensure that high-quality image surveillance cameras are functional at each branch covering all the entry and exit points.

J&K: Bank manager shot dead by terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir has been rattled by a series of targetted killings in recent months. Vijay Kumar, a manager with Ellaquai Dehati Bank, was shot dead by a terrorist in Kulgam district on Thursday. He was a native of Rajasthan.

The CCTV footage showed the terrorist entering the bank premises first probably to verify whether the victim had come to the office and within seconds, comes back with a pistol and fires at Kumar. While one bullet hit the wall, the second hit Kumar leaving him seriously injured. He succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital.

A total of eight targeted killings have been reported in the Valley since May 1. Three were off-duty policemen while five were civilians. A teacher posted in Kupwara was shot dead inside government school premises on May 31. On May 12, Kashmir Pandit Rahul Bhat, a clerk, was murdered in the tehsildar's office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district.

Image: ANI