J&K: Bank Manager Vijay Shot Dead By Terrorists Amid Protests Against Targeted Killings

In a shocking development, terrorists open fire on a bank employee in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The bank employee has been rushed to the hospital. The terrorist attack in Kashmir comes amid raging protests from Kashmiri Pandits against recent targeted killings in the valley.

According to information accessed by Republic, the attacked bank employee has been identified as Vijay Kumar hailing from Rajasthan. Kumar was working as the manager at the Ellaquai Dehati Bank in the Arreh Mohanpura area in Kulgam district. It is pertinent to note that this is the second attack in Kulgam in three days.

#BREAKING | Another Hindu, identified as a resident of Rajasthan, shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam, massive protest erupts in the valleyhttps://t.co/BHz5zg5wya pic.twitter.com/92EsPUgHAc — Republic (@republic) June 2, 2022

Meanwhile, sources also informed that Pakistan-backed terror group The Resistance Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the attack. The terrorists reportedly fired upon the bank manager while he was arriving for duty. The attacked manager was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Soon after the attack, the area was cordoned off by the security forces, who launched a search operation to nab the attackers. This also came only hours after a blast was reported from the Shopian district.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, while reacting to the terror killing in Kulgam, called on the Central government to relocate Kashmiri Pandits to ensure their safety.

Speaking about the killing of Vijay Kumar, Pandit said, “A bank manger has now been killed. What was the mistake of the bank manager? This is unfortunate,” he said. “Kashmiri pandits are saying that they want to relocate. I appeal to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to relocate Kashmiri pandits,” he further said.

Terrorists shoot at civilian in J&K's Shopian

TRF on Thursday morning claimed responsibility for a blast inside a private vehicle that left three soldiers injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian injured. The blast came only a day after a civilian was shot at by terrorists in the Rakh-Chiden Keegam area of the Shopian district. His condition was reported to be stable. It is pertinent to note that the Union Territory has seen an uptick in targeted attacks on civilians in recent weeks.

Earlier this week, a school teacher - Rajni Bala - died of bullet injuries after she was shot at by terrorists in the Samba district. The woman's death evoked widespread condemnation in the Valley. It came amid agitation over Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat’s killing in the valley. Rajni Bala's murder is the seventh targeted killing in Kashmir this month. Three victims were off-duty policemen and four were civilians.

Currently, government employees in the valley demanding protection from the government against the backdrop of the targeted killings. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also called for an important meeting to discuss security concerns with respect to the Union Territory.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha has been summoned to the national capital for the meeting which will also have National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in attendance. Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande, as well all DG's of security agencies are also expected to be present.

(Image: Republic/PTI)