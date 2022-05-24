J&K: Baramulla DIG Reviews Amarnath Yatra Security Arrangements Amid TRF's Threat

Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra 2022, Deputy Inspector General of Police, North Kashmir Range (NKR), Baramulla, Udayabhaskar Billa, along with SSP Bandipora Mohammad Zahid visited Transit Camp Shadipora Sumbal and reviewed the security arrangements at the site. CO 45 BN CRPF and senior officers of the Indian Army, and Police were also present as he reviewed the arrangements.

During the visit, they discussed detailed arrangements and security review of all locations, including Transit Camp Shadipora. Senior officers also reviewed traffic management for smooth passage of Yatra convoys and the availability of parking places. SSP Bandipora was also briefed in detail about security arrangements put in place on the Amarnath Yatra route and Transit Camp Shadipora for the upcoming Yatra to go ahead smoothly.

DIG NKR has also directed all the officers to maintain the highest level of alertness and further ensure proper access control and all necessary facilities for the devotees during the Yatra. The officers further stressed on better coordination at all levels for a smooth and peaceful Yatra.

J&K L-G Sinha and Amit Shah review Amarnath Yatra security

Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha also reviewed the preparations for the Yatra earlier. During the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor stressed that it is the priority of the administration to ensure the best facilities for the pilgrims.

Home Minister Shah also assured that it is the priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government that pilgrims coming for the Amarnath Yatra should have easy Darshan and should not face any problems.

TRF issues threat letter

Additionally, on Sunday, The Resistance Front, an offshoot of militant organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, threatened to attack the Amarnath Yatra. Ahead of the start of the Yatra, the terror group has issued a warning and said that the pilgrims will be attacked.

As a result, Bajrang Dal workers staged a protest against Pakistan in Jammu. The workers were raising slogans against Pakistan and terror group TRF.

The Bajrang Dal protesters were also seen raising slogans such as 'TRF, Haaye, Haaye! (Shame, Shame)'. Showing their anger, they were also seen setting the TRF green flag on fire. The protesters sought tight security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra amid threats from Pakistani terror groups.