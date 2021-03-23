'J&K Became Truly Secular Under BJP,' Says Sudhanshu Trivedi; Cites Origin Of Ancient Name

While addressing the Rajya Sabha on the J&K Appropriation Bill, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday spoke about the transformation of Jammu and Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370 talking about how the UT had become 'truly secular' under the BJP Government.

"Kashmir was the only state which was never secular. It was the only state that said that till the time an Indian legislation is not adopted by the J&K assembly it won't be implemented. That was secularism. It became truly secular on August 5, 2019. There were so many such oddities in the erstwhile state all of which were tackled by the BJP Government," he said while addressing the parliament.

The leader also spoke briefly about the origins of J&K's name saying, "Kashmir is the only state in India that has an ancient name, the names of all the other states are new, that's why it is said that Kashmir is a symbol of ancient eternal culture, but after independence, it became a symbol of oddity."

J&K Appropriation Bill

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by the Rajya Sabha on February 8. The bill seeks to replace the ordinance to merge the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) cadre of civil services officer with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

As per MoS G Kishan Reddy, the bill will enable the availability of officers in Jammu and Kashmir who have experience in running union territory administration and will help increase the strength of officers in the union territories. Over 170 Central laws are now being implemented in the UT after the abrogation of Article 370, as per the MoS.

On February 13, the bill was passed by a voice note amid heated debate. The statutory resolution, opposing the ordinance was also rejected by the House.

(With Agency Inputs)