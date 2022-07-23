J&K: BJP Backs Demand To Reserve Seats For PoJK Refugees; NC Questions Rationale

Speaking to Republic TV on Saturday, BJP leader and ex-J&K Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta backed the demand for the de-freezing of J&K Assembly seats reserved for Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). He opined, "From the beginning, 24 seats have been kept vacant in the J&K Assembly for people from there. 17 lakh people should be represented. It is a positive idea. The Indian Parliament too had passed a resolution saying that the territory occupied by Jammu and Kashmir is also ours. When the delimitation process took place, such kind of a recommendation was made".

While Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma highlighted that BJP should fulfill its election promise made in this regard, NC provincial secretary Sheikh Bashir questioned the rationale behind reserving seats for displaced persons from PoJK. He said, "In 1947, PoJK refugees arrived in Jammu, Kashmir and Poonch. 75 years have elapsed. They are a part of the government. They have got voting rights wherever they are settled. And they used their voting rights".

"But it is a reality that few seats were reserved for the territory occupied by Pakistan. I don't understand what reservation is being talked about. You are voting and getting your representative elected. Our party's working committee has to take a decision on this issue," the NC leader added.

NGO writes to Amit Shah

Amid speculation that the J&K Assembly election will take place soon, an NGO demanded the de-freezing of 24 seats reserved for PoJK. SOS International, which claims to represent the rights of 17 lakh displaced persons from PoJK, wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard. Highlighting the issues faced by the refugees hailing from PoJK which is an integral part of India, it stressed the importance of conducting elections for the aforesaid 24 seats which have always remained vacant.