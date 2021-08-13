J&K BJP Condemns Gruesome Attack On Jasbir Singh And Family, Stage Protest In Rajouri

After the gruesome terrorist attack on Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jasbir Singh's house in Rajouri district in Kashmir, several people were seen protesting against the attack which injured five and killed a minor. Several BJP leaders also condemned the attack.

BJP condemns Rajouri attack

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticized the attack and demanded immediate arrest in the matter. BJP's National President JP Nadda also took to Twitter and condemned the act.

Grenade attack on BJP Leader Jasbir Singh's house in Khandli area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

I strongly condemn the terrorist attack and urge local administration to take immediate action on it.

The entire BJP Stands with Jasbir Singh and other injured people. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 13, 2021

Also, Union Minister Jitendra Singh took to social media and condemned the terror attack on BJP Mandal President Jasbir Singh.

Terror attack on #BJP Mandal President #Rajouri Urban, Sh Jasbir Singh's residence is highly condemnable. It is a handiwork of those who have developed vested interest in not allowing democratic and political processes to flourish. But certainly, this

1/2 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 13, 2021

Later, the head of BJP Jammu and Kashmir Unit, Ravinder Raina has made an appeal to the Jammu and Kashmir police to arrest those who are responsible for the attack.

Further, General Secretary of BJP J&K took to Twitter and wrote, "Condemning the terrorist attack on our Mandal President Rajouri Urban Shri Jasbir Singh's residence, in which 7-8 family members are seriously injured. This is a cowardly act that will never be accepted."

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha also spoke about the cowardly attack. He wrote, "Strongly condemn the cowardly attack in the house of a political leader in Rajouri in which a 2-year old child was killed &others were injured. My deepest condolences to family&prayers for the early recovery of injured. Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice soon".

Earlier, another local BJP leader Ghulam Rasool Dar, who was the district head of BJP Kisan Morcha and his wife was shot dead in the Anantnag town.

Terrorist attack on BJP leader in Rajouri

A grenade attack was carried out on Bhartiya Janata Party leader Jasbir Singh's house in the Khandali area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The attack injured five people and killed a 4-year-old child. The deceased boy was the nephew of the leader, Jasbir Singh.

The attack was carried out by identified people when the family was on the terrace.

Later, the People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) claimed responsibility for the grenade attack.

Reacting to the situation, the local residents called for a 'Bandh Rajouri' protest on August 14 and demanded action against the attackers as well as the police. They accused that the police were informed about the threats but they failed to stop the attack.

(Image Credits: PTI)