Last Updated:

J&K BJP Condemns Gruesome Attack On Jasbir Singh And Family, Stage Protest In Rajouri

A grenade attack was carried out on Bhartiya Janata Party leader Jasbir Singh's house in the Khandali area of Rajouri district in J&K on Thursday.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
J&K

Credits: PTI


After the gruesome terrorist attack on Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jasbir Singh's house in Rajouri district in Kashmir, several people were seen protesting against the attack which injured five and killed a minor. Several BJP leaders also condemned the attack.

BJP condemns Rajouri attack

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticized the attack and demanded immediate arrest in the matter. BJP's National President JP Nadda also took to Twitter and condemned the act. 

 

Also, Union Minister Jitendra Singh took to social media and condemned the terror attack on BJP Mandal President Jasbir Singh. 

 

Later, the head of BJP Jammu and Kashmir Unit, Ravinder Raina has made an appeal to the Jammu and Kashmir police to arrest those who are responsible for the attack. 

Further, General Secretary of BJP J&K took to Twitter and wrote, "Condemning the terrorist attack on our Mandal President Rajouri Urban Shri Jasbir Singh's residence, in which 7-8 family members are seriously injured. This is a cowardly act that will never be accepted."

READ | JKPC's Sajad Lone, Imran Ansari condemn killing of BJP sarpanch & wife in terrorist attack

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha also spoke about the cowardly attack. He wrote, "Strongly condemn the cowardly attack in the house of a political leader in Rajouri in which a 2-year old child was killed &others were injured. My deepest condolences to family&prayers for the early recovery of injured. Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice soon".

READ | Beginning of 'Naya Kashmir': Bangas Awaam Mela held in North Kashmir's Kupwara District

Earlier, another local BJP leader Ghulam Rasool Dar, who was the district head of BJP Kisan Morcha and his wife was shot dead in the Anantnag town. 

Terrorist attack on BJP leader in Rajouri

A grenade attack was carried out on Bhartiya Janata Party leader Jasbir Singh's house in the Khandali area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The attack injured five people and killed a 4-year-old child. The deceased boy was the nephew of the leader, Jasbir Singh. 

READ | 'If Pakistan wants to claim the dead body of terrorist, we are ready to give': IGP Kashmir

The attack was carried out by identified people when the family was on the terrace. 

Later, the People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) claimed responsibility for the grenade attack. 

Reacting to the situation, the local residents called for a 'Bandh Rajouri' protest on August 14 and demanded action against the attackers as well as the police. They accused that the police were informed about the threats but they failed to stop the attack. 

READ | J&K: Forces avert suicide attack in Kulgam; 2 LeT terrorists still trapped in a building

(Image Credits: PTI)

READ | Terrorists attack BJP leader's house in Kashmir's Rajouri; 5 injured, minor killed
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND