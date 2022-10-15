J&K BJP Condemns Killing Of Kashmiri Pandit Puran Bhat; Asks Authorities To 'Learn Lesson'

Hours after a Kashmiri Pandit was killed by terrorists in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on October 15, BJP leaders condemned the attack and urged the government to enhance the security of the civilians in the valley. BJP and Kashmiri Pandit leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo stated that the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir should take a lesson from the incident and stop pressuring the Kashmiri Pandits to work in the valley.

Speaking on the latest targeted killing, Chrungoo said, "The recent attack in Shopian's Choudhary Gund is a lesson for the Jammu and Kashmir authorities, who are forcing the Kashmiri Pandits to work in the union territory under PM package should learn from this incidence."

He further stated, "The ongoing protests by Kashmiri Pandits in the valley for their relocation to Jammu are genuine. It is unfortunate that the present government has also continued the package given by the previous regimes of National Conference and Congress."

In connection with the same, former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said, "Such incidents are a cause of worry. However, our security forces are working hard towards eliminating the militancy in the valley. I strongly condemn the terrorist attack and hope the terrorists get neutralised soon." "I also request the government to look into the matter and enhance the security of the civilians in the Valley," he added.

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in Shopian

In another incident of terror attacks against locals in the Kashmir valley, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead outside his residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday. The deceased Kashmiri Pandit was identified as Puran Krishan Bhat. The deceased received bullet injuries after which he was rushed to the district hospital in Shopian, where he was declared brought dead.

According to police sources, it has been reported that the terror-outfit Al-Badr is claiming responsibility for the attack. Soon after the incident, the Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir police reached the spot and launched an investigation in the matter in order to nab the terrorists behind the attack.

Following the attack, the Kashmir Zone Police took to Twitter and said, "Terrorists fired upon a civilian (minority) Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on his way to the orchard in Chowdari Gund, Shopian. He was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment where he succumbed. The area has been cordoned off. Search is in progress."

