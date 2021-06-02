J&K BJP Councillor Rakesh Pandita Killed By Terrorists In Tral; Police Launch Search Ops

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor and Municipal Chairman Rakesh Pandita was shot by three unidentified terrorists in Pulwama's Tral area on Wednesday. According to sources, the terrorists opened fire on Rakesh Pandita injuring him critically. He was rushed to a hospital where his condition was stated to be critical but later succumbed to his injuries. He was residing in a secure accommodation but had left without two Personal Security Officers (PSOs).

The police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The investigation is in progress and officers are trying to establish the circumstances of this terror crime besides why he was not accompanied by security at the time of the incident. The police and security forces have cordoned the area and a massive search operation has been launched to nab the assailants.

According to the Jammu & Kashmir police, the BJP leader went to meet his friend when he was attacked and didn't take the PSOs along with him.

"Late in the evening today, 3 unidentified terrorists fired upon Municipal Councillor, town Tral, Rakesh Pandita who was visiting his friend at Tral Payeen. Pandita succumbed to injuries whereas the daughter of his friend is seriously wounded. The councillor was residing in secure accommodation at Srinagar and was provided with two PSOs but he was not accompanied by the PSOs during his visit to Tral," said J&K police.

J&K Governor Lt Manoj Sinha expressed his sadness over the BJP leader's death and said terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs, and those responsible for such heinous acts shall be brought to justice.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "Shocked to hear that BJP leader Rakesh Pandit has been shot dead by militants. These senseless acts of violence have brought only misery to J&K. My condolences to the family & may his soul rest in peace".

BJP State General Secretary Ashok Koul tweeted, "I strongly condemned the terror attack on Chairman MC Tral Shri Rakesh Pandit, those who are responsible for this will not be spared. May God give peace to the departed soul and fortitude to his family to bear this terrible loss. My heartfelt condolences are with the family".

Taking to Twitter, Sajjad Lone said, "Yet again gunmen attack a non-combatant. This gun is a curse. Just ponder. Since the day this menace came into Kashmir. What have we seen. In a nutshell total disempowerment of the Kashmiri. Dear gunmen. Can u please go back to where u came from We have had enough".

