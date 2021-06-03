Last Updated:

J&K BJP Councillor Rakesh Pandita's Killing Draws Sharp Reactions From GoI, State Leaders

RSS, state and central leaders condemn the murder of J&K BJP Councillor Rakesh Pandita by 3 unidentified terrorists and paid their heartfelt condolences

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor and Municipal Chairman Rakesh Pandita was shot by 3 unidentified terrorists in Pulwama's Tral area, RSS leader Indresh Kumar spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on Thursday. While stating that terrorists have tried very hard to weaken the citizens of India by killing nationalists, the RSS leader said that such sacrifices will further strengthen the feeling of nationalism.

RSS leader Indresh Kumar told Republic TV, "Terrorists' dream of weakening India's feeling of nationalism and the protest against terrorism will never come true."

State & central leaders condemn terrorist attack on J&K councillor

The killing of BJP's Rakesh Pandita by 3 unidentified terrorists has drawn strong criticism from various state and Centre leaders. Deeply shocked by the "fatal attack on Municipal councillor", Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that this is an extremely dastardly and inhuman act by those, who do not want grassroots democracy to gain ground in the Kashmir valley. 

Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader Omar Abdullah, on Thursday, condemned the killing of Rakesh Pandita. Taking to Twitter, Omar Abdullah paid his heartfelt condolences and said that he "unequivocally condemn this attack."

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had also expressed her condolences. Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba Mufti had written, "Shocked to hear that BJP leader Rakesh Pandit has been shot dead by militants." The PDP president remarked that these senseless acts of violence have bought only misery to J&K. 

J&K Governor Lt Manoj Sinha expressed his sadness over the terrorist attack and said, "Terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs, and those responsible for such heinous acts shall be brought to justice."

BJP State General Secretary Ashok Koul strongly condemned the attack and wrote, "Those who are responsible for this will not be spared.' President Peoples Conference (PPC) leader Sajjad Lone said this is a 'total disempowerment of the Kashmiri."

Asserting that guns have no place in politics, INC leader Kapil Sibal said that before Rakesh Pandita, 2 more BJP councillors were killed on March 30. This madness must stop, he added. 

J&K BJP councillor Rakesh Pandita killed by terrorists in Tral

An investigation on the matter has been launched by the police and a case has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of law. The officers are trying to establish the circumstances of this terror crime besides why he was not accompanied by security at the time of the incident.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor and Municipal Chairman Rakesh Pandita was shot by three unidentified terrorists in Pulwama's Tral area on Wednesday. According to sources, the terrorists opened fire on Rakesh Pandita injuring him critically. He was rushed to a hospital where his condition was stated to be critical and later he succumbed to the injuries. He was residing in a secure accommodation but had left without two Personal Security Officers (PSOs).

RSS, state & central leaders condemn murder of BJP's Rakesh Pandita, conveys condolences

