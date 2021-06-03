J&K BJP Councillor Rakesh Pandita's Killing Draws Sharp Reactions From GoI, State Leaders

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor and Municipal Chairman Rakesh Pandita was shot by 3 unidentified terrorists in Pulwama's Tral area, RSS leader Indresh Kumar spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on Thursday. While stating that terrorists have tried very hard to weaken the citizens of India by killing nationalists, the RSS leader said that such sacrifices will further strengthen the feeling of nationalism.

RSS leader Indresh Kumar told Republic TV, "Terrorists' dream of weakening India's feeling of nationalism and the protest against terrorism will never come true."

State & central leaders condemn terrorist attack on J&K councillor

The killing of BJP's Rakesh Pandita by 3 unidentified terrorists has drawn strong criticism from various state and Centre leaders. Deeply shocked by the "fatal attack on Municipal councillor", Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that this is an extremely dastardly and inhuman act by those, who do not want grassroots democracy to gain ground in the Kashmir valley.

Deeply shocked by the fatal terror attack on Municipal Councillor #Tral, #Pulwama, Sh Rakesh Pandit.

An extremely dastardly and inhuman act by those who do not want grassroot democracy to gain ground in #Kashmir Valley. My deep condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/oMtdye509W — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) June 2, 2021

Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader Omar Abdullah, on Thursday, condemned the killing of Rakesh Pandita. Taking to Twitter, Omar Abdullah paid his heartfelt condolences and said that he "unequivocally condemn this attack."

BJP councillor Rakesh Pandita joins a long list of mainstream politicians targeted & assassinated in Kashmir because of their association with electoral politics. I unequivocally condemn this attack & convey my heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 3, 2021

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had also expressed her condolences. Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba Mufti had written, "Shocked to hear that BJP leader Rakesh Pandit has been shot dead by militants." The PDP president remarked that these senseless acts of violence have bought only misery to J&K.

Shocked to hear that BJP leader Rakesh Pandit has been shot dead by militants. These senseless acts of violence have brought only misery to J&K. My condolences to the family & may his soul rest in peace. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 2, 2021

J&K Governor Lt Manoj Sinha expressed his sadness over the terrorist attack and said, "Terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs, and those responsible for such heinous acts shall be brought to justice."

Saddened to hear about the terror attack on the Councillor Shri Rakesh Pandita at Tral, Pulwama. I strongly condemn the attack. My condolences to bereaved family in this time of grief. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 2, 2021

BJP State General Secretary Ashok Koul strongly condemned the attack and wrote, "Those who are responsible for this will not be spared.' President Peoples Conference (PPC) leader Sajjad Lone said this is a 'total disempowerment of the Kashmiri."

I strongly condemned the terror attack on Chairman MC Tral Shri Rakesh Pandit, those who are responsible for this will not be spared.



May God give peace to departed soul and fortitude to his family to bear this terrible loss. My heartfelt condolences are with the family. pic.twitter.com/QYPlPBl8eK — Ashok Koul (@AshokKoul59) June 2, 2021

Asserting that guns have no place in politics, INC leader Kapil Sibal said that before Rakesh Pandita, 2 more BJP councillors were killed on March 30. This madness must stop, he added.

Kashmir



Guns have no place in politics



Rakesh Pandita , BJP councillor

Killed in Tral by militants



Two other BJP councillor’s killed on March 30



This madness must stop — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) June 3, 2021

J&K BJP councillor Rakesh Pandita killed by terrorists in Tral

An investigation on the matter has been launched by the police and a case has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of law. The officers are trying to establish the circumstances of this terror crime besides why he was not accompanied by security at the time of the incident.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor and Municipal Chairman Rakesh Pandita was shot by three unidentified terrorists in Pulwama's Tral area on Wednesday. According to sources, the terrorists opened fire on Rakesh Pandita injuring him critically. He was rushed to a hospital where his condition was stated to be critical and later he succumbed to the injuries. He was residing in a secure accommodation but had left without two Personal Security Officers (PSOs).

(Image: Republicworld.com, ANI, PTI)

RSS, state & central leaders condemn murder of BJP's Rakesh Pandita, conveys condolences