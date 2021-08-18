After another Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader was shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday, party leader from the valley, Aijaz Hussain urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to provide license for guns to all the nationalists of the region. The demand from the party leader came after the second such brutal incident was witnessed in a week. Hussain also added in his request that the party cannot 'afford to lose Karykartas on daily basis'.

The BJP leader from Kashmir specifically made the demand for the BJP leaders in the valley.

Honourable @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi ji @HMOIndia Shri @AmitShah ji please provide gun license to all the nationalists of valley especially our workers so that they can defend and protect there families from terrorists. We can’t afford to loose our Karykartas on daily basis. — Er Aijaz Hussain (@IAmErAijaz) August 17, 2021

Apart from the BJP, several other political parties, including Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference and National Conference (JKPC) strongly condemned the killing of BJP leader Javed Ahmad Dar killing in Kulgam. Expressing condolences to the kin of the deceased, the JKPC termed the incident as a "senseless and unjustifiable act of violence". The investigation of the case is still underway.

BJP leader shot by terrorists in Kashmir

As per the preliminary investigation, terrorists barged into the house of a civilian identified as Javed Ahmad Dar who was a contractor by profession and resident of Brazloo and fired indiscriminately upon him. In this terror incident, he received critical gunshot injuries and died on spot. An official release by the police stated that the Kulgam Police received information about a terror crime incident in Brazloo Jageer area where terrorists had fired on a civilian. Later, senior police officers reached the terror crime spot.

Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists fired upon a civilian at Brazloo-jagir in Kulgam district. He has been shifted to a hospital. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021

Kashmir BJP leaders killed in terrorist attack

Protests escalated in the Rajouri district of Kashmir on August 12 after a terrorist attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jasbir Singh's house. Five of Singh's family members were injured, and a minor was killed, in a grenade explosion caused by terrorists at 9 pm in Kasmir's Rajouri district on Thursday. Condemning the attack, Union Minister Jitendra Singh called it "a handiwork of those who have developed a vested interest in not allowing democratic and political processes to flourish."

Prior to that, BJP Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife Jawhara Banoo were killed in a terror attack in Anantnag district. Terrorists had opened fire on the couple on August 9. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed. Dar was a resident of Khulgam's Redwani village and was living in a rented house in Anantnag.