Massive protests broke out across the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security was compromised in poll bound Punjab. Following the security breach, BJP has been staging protests in several states-- Vijaywada, Lucknow, Dehradun, Amritsar and other places. On Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Jammu & Kashmir launched a 'Mashaal Rally' against Punjab Government's negligence in providing security to India's Prime Minister. Slogans were also raised against Congress party President Sonia Gandhi. As PM Modi arrived in Punjab on Wednesday, his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade. Later, he had to call off his event in Ferozepur.

J&K BJYM's 'Mashaal Rally'

While speaking to Republic, a BJYM member expressed his anger and stated that PM's security breach was nothing but a conspiracy and such actions will not be tolerated. He further stated that Congress should be ashamed of such action as their conspiracy has been exposed.

'Such actions will not be tolerated. Today the youth of the country has come out on the road to deliver this message that these conspiracies won't be successful. This is a democratic country. This is the first time ever something like this has been witnessed in India. He is the Prime Minister of India not of any party". He further slammed Congress' and party leader's casual attitude towards the incident. "It's a mockery of democratic values of the country. Congress has been making derogatory statements and tweets on the security breach. They should be ashamed."

On the other hand, BJP Kashmir Unit took out a candlelight march over PM's security lapse and chanted slogans against Congress. They were seen holding placards that displayed 'Shame On Congress Party' and 'Bharat Stand With Modi Ji'.

PM Modi's Security Breach In Punjab

On Wednesday, PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crore and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD (D) rally in Ferozepur, was forced to return to Delhi after a massive security breach. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road instead of the helicopter due to bad weather. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors leading to PM Modi being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister. The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a statement over the incident.

"The PM’s schedule and travel plan were communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan, Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed."

The Home Ministry took cognizance of this serious security lapse and has sought a detailed report from the state government and has been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.