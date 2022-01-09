J&K: BSF Airlifts 4 Patients Including One Jawan From Snow-bound Tangdhar Sector

Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday, January 9, airlifted four patients to the district headquarters Kupwara from the snow-bound Tangdhar sector for medical care. According to the reports, a BSF jawan, one man, one woman, and a child were airlifted at the request of the district administration of Kupwara amid the closure of the only road, which passes through Sadhna Top.

Raja Babu Singh, IPS, IG, BSF Kashmir said, "The three evacuated patients include a man, woman and a child from Tangdhar sector". Notably, Tangdhar (Karnah) sector is amongst the three major sectors close to the Border areas that remain outbounds for at least six months of the winter season due to the heavy snowfall and the only road that remain affected and witness snow and mudslides".

The BSF official assured that they are always there to serve the people of Kashmir to ensure their safety and wellbeing

Indian Army rescues pregnant women in J&K

The Indian Army on January 9, shifted a pregnant woman from Jammu and Kashmir's Ghaggar Hill village to the primary health care (PHC) Centre in Boniyar amid heavy snowfall. The Army conducted an emergency evacuation of the lady along the Line of Control (LOC) in Boniyar Tehsil despite bad weather conditions and treacherous roads.

The press release by the Army stated, "On January 8 at 10.30 am, the Indian Army Post at Ghaggar Hill a village along LOC in Boniyar Tehsil received a distress call from the locals requesting urgent medical assistance for a pregnant lady who was in critical condition".

Considering the critical situation, the medical team of the Army rushed to the location, and then an initial assessment of the patient was done. Following this, an emergency evacuation was planned. It was learned that because of heavy snowfall, the movement of vehicles from Paro to the village would be difficult.

And therefore, the Army took the decision to evacuate the patient on a stretcher. As per the Army's plan, the pregnant woman was taken on a stretcher till Salasan and then shifted to a Public Health Centre (PHC) ambulance. The patient was safely brought to Salasan by the evacuation team despite inclement and heavy snowfall, covering a distance of 6.5 km. She was handed over to the team of paramedics from PHC Boniyar in the afternoon hours.

Image: REPUBLIC WORLD