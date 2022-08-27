J&K: BSF Foils Another Infiltration Bid; Nabs Pakistani Intruder Near Border In RS Pura

Foiling yet another infiltration bid from Pakistan, the Border Security Force arrested a Pakistani intruder at the Indo-Pakistan International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the latest information available, the alert troops of the BSF had detected movements during the wee hours on Saturday at the border in the Arnia sector in Jammu. Following that, they fired a few warning shots and later found a man who was trying to sneak into the Indian territory from across the border.

The man identified as Mohammad Shahabad, a resident of Sialkot, Pakistan was arrested by the BSF. However, no confirmation has been about any recoveries from his possession.

Notably, this came just a few days after a major narcotics smuggling attempt was foiled by the BSF in the Samba district. Several such attempts have been made in the past few days to smuggle drugs as well as arms and ammunition into the Indian territory. However, staying vigilant at all times, the security troops have managed to foil these notorious plans.

3 terrorists killed as army foils another infiltration bid

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army informed about a major success after three terrorists were killed by the security forces while they were trying to sneak into the country near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, the terrorists tried to sneak into the Indian side of the LoC near Madiyan Nanak post in the Kamalkote area of Uri sector in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. An operation was launched following intelligence inputs by the agencies and multiple ambushes were laid to trap them.

Later on the morning of August 25, intensive electronic surveillance of the suspected area led to the detection of the (infiltration) attempt which prompted swift action by the Indian Army.

With PTI inputs; Image: PTI