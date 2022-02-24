J&K: BSF Foils Pakistan's Drone Infiltration Attempt; Forces Launch Massive Search Ops

The Border Security Force on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, pushed back a Pakistani drone that tried to enter Indian territory in the Arnia-RS Pura sector of J&K.

Massive searches were launched in the area by BSF and J&K Police after the incident to rule out the possibility of drone-dropping in the area.

A senior BSF official while confirming the development said, "On 23/24 Feb 2022 intervening night at around 0045 to 0050 hrs, a drone was seen in the area of sector RS Pura- Arnia, which had entered about 100meters inside our territory from the Pakistani side. Troops of BSF fired around a dozen rounds towards the drone after which it went back."

He further added that Jammu & Kashmir police was informed right after the incident and searches have been launched in the area by BSF as well as the Police with the first light of the day to ensure that there is no dropping via drones.

It is pertinent to mention that there was a lull for a brief period along the J&K border when it comes to drone sighting events. Inspector General of BSF Jammu Frontier, DK Boora, earlier said that drone operations from across have witnessed a decline due to the alertness of troops. This is the third such attempt from the Pakistani side in the J&K region in 2022.