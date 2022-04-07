J&K: BSF Foils Smuggling Attempt; AK-47, Italian-made Pistols Recovered In Akhnoor

Border Security Force foiled an attempt of Pakistan to push weapons into the Indian territory from the International Border. Forces have recovered a huge cache of arms and domination including AK-47 rifles, Italian-made pistols and other cache of ammunition on the zero line.

“On 7th April 2022 in a special search operation of BSF Jammu which was launched ahead of the fence in AOR of sub-sector Pargwal on Akhnoor International Border and recovered a huge cache of Arms/Ammunition,” BSF said in its statement.

#BREAKING | BSF foils weapon smuggling attempt from Pakistan; huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered near Indo-Pakistan international borderhttps://t.co/tjSVnH3WNs pic.twitter.com/aSYcId5tk1 — Republic (@republic) April 7, 2022

BSF's statement further added that alert BSF troops recovered one AK-47 Rifle, 20 rounds of AK-47, two Rifle magazines, two Pistols (Made in Italy), 40 Pistol rounds and four Pistol Magazines. There were intelligence inputs about Pak based ANEs attempts to smuggle weapons into the Indian Territory.

“According to BSF, troops were kept on high alert and the area between fencing and IB was regularly patrolled. Today in the morning our zero line checking, the BSF party recovered a bag near IB containing Arms/ Amn which was to be smuggled into the Indian side and thus averted a major tragedy,” it further added.

SK Singh, DIG/PSO, Offg IG FTR Jammu said, "BSF troops seized huge Arms/ Amn on International Border and once again exposed the evil designs of Pak based ANEs and made a big dent on their nefarious activities. He further said that BSF is always on high alert time and is also committed to securing the International Border. It is the hard work and dedication of troops which resulted in this significant seizure."

The area of recovery has been made from a place that has been prone to such activities by Pakistan and BSF earlier too has recovered weapon consignment that was being pushed from Pakistan to India

Earlier in September last year, BSF recovered 4 Pistols, 8 magazines, 100 rounds, One Packet containing Heroin and cash worth Rs 2.75 lakhs inside the bag.