J&K: BSF Foils Weapon Smuggling Attempt At Int'l Border Of Samba, Seizes Cache Of Arms

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday thwarted another attempt of smuggling weapons from Pakistan along the International Border (IB) as it seized a large cache of arms and ammunition. The seizure includes four pistols, eight pistol magazines and 232 rounds. BSF DIG S P S Sandhu asserted, "The BSF, Jammu today foiled a weapon smuggling attempt from across the International Border in Samba area and seized a big cache of arms and ammunition."

BSF foils weapon smuggling from Pakistan

Jammu & Kashmir | BSF Jammu has foiled a weapon smuggling attempt at Samba Border and seized a large cache of arms and ammunition. The seizure includes four pistols, eight pistol magazines and 232 rounds. pic.twitter.com/zq82N9IKRG — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

The DIG has added that further details on the development are expected to follow.

Weapon smuggling attempts in J&K

This is the second attempt at weapon smuggling in J&K in the last two weeks. Recently on 2 October, an arms consignment including one AK assault rifle, three magazines and 30 rounds were reportedly dropped by a drone from Pakistan and was recovered by police near the International Border from Sounjana village of Phalain Mandal, about six km from the IB.

On September 27, BSF had recovered four pistols, eight magazines, 100 rounds of ammunition, a packet of narcotics weighing about one kg along with fake Indian currency worth Rs 2,75,000, from the International Border in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district, officials said. The BSF was working on specific inputs and found a bag hidden in thick sarkanda grass.

Terrorist attacks in Kashmir

Meanwhile, terrorist activities are constantly harming the civilians in the valley region with five deaths in the last two days. In a gruesome attack, unidentified terrorists on Thursday shot dead two Hindu teachers, one of them a school principal, in Jammu and Kashmir. Both the teachers had sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital but they succumbed on the way and were declared brought dead.

This comes a day after three civilians were killed in separate terrorist attacks in Srinagar and Bandipora. Three innocents were killed in separate terrorist attacks in Kashmir on Tuesday evening. Two attacks were carried out in Srinagar within minutes and one in Bandipora. A Kashmiri pandit identified as Makhan Lal Bindroo was the first target who was shot dead outside his pharmacy in Srinagar.