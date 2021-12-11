J&K: BSF Launches Search Operations In Kathua After Suspected Drone Movement

The Border Security Force, along with the Jammu and Kashmir police launched a search operation in the Kathua district on Friday after a suspected drone was heard hovering in the Chadwal area along the international border. According to officials, a humming sound of a suspected drone was heard by alert BSF troops in the Chadwal area of Kathua on Thursday night.

To rule out any possibility of weapons or Narcotics dropping by the suspected drone, a search operation is being carried out by BSF and the special operations group of Jammu and Kashmir police.

Just days ago, a drone was spotted near the Sundergarh village of Amritsar along the Indo-Pak border that was pushed back by the BSF after firing. BSF personnel were patrolling at BOP Sundergarh in the Ajnala sector of Amritsar. On the intervening night of November 30 and December 1, the soldiers heard the sound of a drone firing 5 rounds towards it.

After driving away from the drone, the jawans have launched a search operation in a village named Sundergarh, but nothing has been recovered so far. It is anticipated that the Pakistani drone has returned after dropping a consignment of weapons or drugs in the Indian border area. Earlier, the Director-General of BSF Pankaj K Singh had also expressed concern over the drone activities. He claimed that there have been cases of 67 drones moving on the Indo-Pak border in recent times. Due to which most of the heroin consignments have been landed on the Indian border. Out of these 67 cases, BSF has also succeeded in shooting down the drone twice.

Border Security Force along the international borders

BSF Jammu currently mans about 192 km of the International Border with Pakistan and have also been deployed on Line of Control along with the Indian Army. The year 2021 witnessed the force undertake some serious challenges as they defended attacks from the counterpart including drone activities, tunnelling and smuggling attempts. True to its tradition, the BSF Jammu thwarted all attempts of the adversary and foiled their nefarious designs.

