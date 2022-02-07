J&K: BSF Neutralises 3 Pakistani Smugglers In Samba, Recovers Drugs Worth ₹180 Crore

In a major anti-drug operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) neutralised three Pakistani smugglers at the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector in the early hours of Sunday, February 6. The Police have recovered 36 packets of narcotics weighing about 1 kg each, some Pakistan currency, one Pakistan-made cough syrup, one pistol, and one magazine. It is learned that the recovery is worth more than Rs 180 crore.

"Three smugglers coming from Pakistan neutralized in an operation by BSF troops. 36 packets of narcotics weighing about 1 kg each, Pakistan currency, one Pakistan-made cough syrup, 1 pistol, 1 magazine and 9 rounds recovered", IG BSF DK Boora in Samba, J&K told ANI.

In a press statement, the BSF mentioned, "In the early hours of Feb 6, the alert troops of BSF Jammu neutralized 3 Pak smugglers who were trying to smuggle Narcotics through Samba International border and recovered 36 Packets (Approx 36 Kgs) of Narcotics, likely to be Heroin and thwarted a big smuggling attempt. The search of the area is in progress".

Earlier on January 28, after a brief exchange of fire between the BSF and Pakistani smugglers along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, 47 kg of heroin, two pistols, and some ammunition were recovered. A BSF jawan was reported injured during the encounter.

BSF seizes 15 kg heroin in Rajasthan’s Barmer

On February 6, the Border Security Force Gujarat Frontier in a joint operation with local police recovered 14 kg of heroin valued at Rs 35 crore near the Indo-Pak international border in the Barmer district of neighbouring Rajasthan.

A joint operation was carried out by @BSF_India SOG & @Barmer_Police, in which 14 KG Heroin has been recovered near Panchala, PS Gadra Road Distt- Barmer. Approximate value of the recovered heroin in international market is 35 crore rupees.#JaiHind#JeevanParyantKartavya pic.twitter.com/4XlwmLgIX8 — BSF GUJARAT (@BSF_Gujarat) February 6, 2022

According to a press release, the Border Security Force, Special Operation Group and Barmer police near Panchla village under Gadra Road police station limits in Barmer, jointly carried out the operation.

Also, on January 31, the BSF had arrested a fisherman of Pakistan and seized three fishing boats from Lakhpatwari Creek near the Sir Creek region in Gujarat's Kutch.

(Image: ANI)