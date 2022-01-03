J&K: BSF Neutralises Pakistani Intruder Near International Border In Arnia Sector

The Border Security Forces (BSF) troops have gunned down a Pakistani intruder at the Arnia sector of the Jammu International border. The intruder was reportedly trying to enter the Indian Territory from Pakistan when the BSF troops spotted the individual. After repeated challenges by BSF troops, the intruder didn’t stop, leading to the troops open firing. The intruder was neutralised, fooling yet another infiltration bid from Pakistan.

Another intruder has been gunned down by the BSF troops near the Bullechak area. This is the second attempt at infiltration within the first three days of 2022.

BSF eliminates Pakistani intruder:

Earlier attempts made by Pakistani intruders:

Earlier, a Pakistani woman intruder was neutralized by BSF troops near International border fencing in RS Pura area in December. Reportedly, she was trying to enter the Indian Territory from Pakistan when she was later neutralised. Back in July security forces had arrested a Pakistani intruder along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Prior to this, the BSF had shot down a Pakistani intruder in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir in June. During that time, forces had recovered nearly 27 kgs of narcotics worth Rs 135 crores from the border area. The intruder who was shot by the force was said to be involved in smuggling drugs to India. The BSF confirmed the operation.

Pakistan pushes drugs to Punjab via water

The BSF, in a crackdown on drugs, learnt that Pakistan was pushing drugs to the Indian side using water. BSF has since recovered 01 Kg of Heroin, which was pushed from Pakistan through the river Satluj in Punjab. BSF Punjab spokesperson while sharing details with Republic World, said, “On 31st Dec' 2021, vigilant Border Security Force troops, deployed along the River Sutlej bank in the area of responsibility of Ferozepur Sector observed some suspicious item floating in River Sutlej from Pakistan to India side. Thereafter, troops dragged the suspected item towards the bank and when it was searched, they recovered and seized 01 Pkt of contraband (weight appx 0.950 Kg) suspected to be Heroin”.

He further added that vigilant BSF troops, despite adverse climatic conditions, once again foiled the nefarious attempts of Anti-national elements to smuggle contrabands. With this attempt of Pakistan, the intention of the adversary seems clear that they are hell-bent to vitiate the peace process in Punjab ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in the State. This year more than 400 Kg of Heroin has been recovered by BSF on International Border with Pakistan by foiling several attempts of narcotics smuggling, thus averting hundreds of crores being pushed into fuelling terrorism.

