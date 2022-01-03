J&K: BSF Recovers Heavy Arms, Ammunition, And Drugs Near IB; Pakistan Denies Involvement

Hours after shooting down a Pakistan intruder at the International Border of Jammu, the personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) have recovered a huge amount of arms and ammunition including drugs during ZLP (Zero Line Patrolling) on Monday. The recovery made near the International Border in the Jammu sector on Monday morning includes three AK-47 rifles, five packets of heroin, four pistols, five magazines of AK-47 rifles, two pistol magazines, 14 rounds AK-47, and seven bullets of 9mm.

The recovery was made by the BSF personnel of 98 Battalion around 10.10 AM when the arms and ammunition were hidden in a white colour sack bag in bushes near Border Post 35 along the International border. Sharing images of the same, BSF said, "During special ZLP, alert troops of 98 Battalion recovered following arms, ammunition, and heroin hidden in sarkanda near IB near BP 35." Meanwhile, the recovered sack had the markings of "Karachi Fertilizers Company Limited".

3rd Jan 2022



During special ZLP, alert troops of 98 Bn @bsf_jammu recovered following arms, amn & heroin hidden in sarkanda near IB near BP 35.



AK47 rifles -3 nos

Heroin -5 packets

Pistols -5 nos

AK Mags -5 nos

Pistol Mags -7 nos

AK series amn -14 rds

9mm amn -7 rds#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/j4var3ZfEN — BSF (@BSF_India) January 3, 2022

Meanwhile, former J&K DGP Dr SP Vaid while speaking to Republic said the opportunities for the infiltrators have increased due to the winter setting in. "Pakistan is also pushing on terrorists with drugs and arms into India. They are aiming to create turmoil in the valley and the ceasefire is just for show", he said.

BSF killing innocent people, claims Pakistan Defence analyst

On the contrary, Pakistan Defence Analyst Brigadier Harris Nawaz, while defending Pakistan, said that this was not possible as Pakistan had no need to do such things. He claimed that young people in Kashmir are killing the soldiers and blaming it on Pakistan. He also alleged the BSF of killing innocent women and civilians in Kashmir.

Earlier on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday near the Arnia sector of Jammu, BSF troops knocked down an intruder from Pakistan after observing suspicious movement during patrolling duty at Border Post 978. Following the firing, a search operation was also carried out for other intruders or any recovery. Along with this, another intruder was also gunned down by the troops in the Bullechak area.

The Border Security Force is responsible for guarding the 3,323nkm stretch of the India-Pakistan border. On multiple occasions, it has made several encounters and recoveries of illegal items during border patrolling.