J&K: BSF Shoots Down 3 Pakistani Intruders In Samba District, Recovers 36 Narco Packets

In another successful attempt at foiling infiltration bid, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have claimed to have killed three Pakistani intruders in Jammu and further recovered a huge amount of narcotics. As informed by the BSF, the three Pakistan infiltrators were trying to enter the Indian territory in Jammu's Samba sector on Saturday night when the BSF personnel posted over there shot them down.

While a massive search operation is presently being carried out in the area, so far around 36 packets of narcotics have been recovered from the site. Meanwhile, the bodies of the intruders are yet to be recovered from the Pakistani side.

This came shortly after another Pakistan intruder was killed by the BSF personnel in Punjab's Ferozepur sector on Wednesday while he was trying to cross the International border and enter the Indian territory. The security forces challenged the intruder after observing suspicious movement near the border fencing from Pakistan and then eventually opened fire upon him after he refused to stop and continued moving in an aggressive manner.

Meanwhile, in another filtration attempt from Jammu's Samba district, an intruder was shot dead on January 3, Monday when his movement was detected by the troops of the border security force along the international border in Ramgarh.

Repeated attempts of infiltrations are keeping the forces on alert

With repeated attempts of infiltration across the Line of Control (LOC) and the international border (IB), security troops have been remained on alert continuously to deflect any kind of suspicious entry into the Indian territory. Apart from the international borders, several JeM and LeT terrorists are also being killed in encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, while cordon and search operations are actively being carried out for busting terrorist hideouts in the valley.

Apart from the border areas, BSF is also regularly patroling the waterways for foiling any suspicious activity. In this regard, the BSF caught a Pakistani national on January 31 from the Gulf region of Kutch district in Gujarat during patrolling at the border.

Image: PTI