In J&K, Pakistani Drone Drops 3 Rigged Bombs Packed In Tiffin Boxes After BSF Shoots At It

In Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the Border Security Force (BSF) officials observed a drone activity in the Kanachak area of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night. The BSF officials recovered three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from the drone. The location from where an IED was recovered by the security forces is one of the isolated places near the Ring Road of Jammu.

Pakistani drone came 4.67 km inside the Indian Territory to drop three Sticky bombs IEDs

The incident took place at 11 pm on Monday in the Dayaran area of Kanachak. A police team observed a drone activity late at night. The payload attached to the drone was brought down after several firings. However, the drone could not be brought down. The drone was spotted at around 10:45 pm on Monday. Police teams launched a search operation soon after.

The payload contained three magnetic IEDs packed inside tiffin boxes with the timer set to different timings. Three IEDs were set with timers of three hours, eight hours, and nine hours. All three IEDs have been deactivated and diffused through a controlled explosion and a case has been registered.

Senior police officials are at the Dayaran area of Kanachak in Jammu. Police officials with Intelligence officers have been sent to the forward area to investigate further.

J&K Security Forces Defuse IED Bomb Found Near Batra Hospital

Earlier in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the security forces defused a recovered Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which was found next to Jammu’s Batra Hospital on April 28.

According to the J&K police officials, based on the regular patrol carried out by the Jammu police along with other security forces, police found and recovered an IED close to the Batra hospital. The Bomb Squad rushed to the spot to further carry out defusal operation. Also, senior J&K police officers also rushed to the site to carry out further investigation into the matter of how and who dropped the IED. It is also pertinent to mention that the location of the recovered IED is close to the proposed site of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temple in Jammu. The security forces have averted the bomb threat after defusing the bomb, according to police officials.