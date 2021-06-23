J&K: BSF Shoots Down Pakistani Intruder, Seizes 27 Kg Of Heroin Worth Rs 135 Crores

In a successful operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a Pakistani intruder in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning. With this, the BSF has also seized nearly 27 kgs of narcotics worth Rs 135 crores from the border area. The intruder who was shot by the force was said to be involved in smuggling drugs to India. The BSF confirmed the operation.

This was Pakistan's effort to push drugs in India to generate money for terrorist activities in the valley region, informed sources. The operation took place at the BOP Pansar Hiranagar area from where the security force seized heroin worth crores. The search operation is still underway to see if more such poison is available.

Since the ceasefire, Pakistan has been shifting focus from weaponry to pushing drug activities in India. Recently, the security forces of Kashmir had successfully averted a major tragedy by destroying 17 grenades that were deployed by terrorists from across the border. While speaking on the matter, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar had informed Republic TV that Pakistan has been smuggling narcotics in parts of India including Punjab and Delhi to generate money for terrorists.

Pakistan smuggling Narcotics in Punjab, Delhi

According to the police head, security forces are currently focusing on bringing down the narcotics which is smuggled by Pakistani terrorists in Delhi and Punjab. The money that they get through this gets distributed amongst local terrorists and it is the biggest challenge for us, added IGP Vijay Kumar. Recently, the police had busted one of the biggest narco terror modules in Baramulla.

The June 21 operation was one of the major crackdowns by the Kashmir police along with CRPF jawans as they were able to gun down terrorist Mudasir Pandit on whom a reward of Rs 5 lakh was announced. Along with Mudasir, two other terrorists were also neutralized in the Gund Brath area of Sopore in the north Kashmir district.

In May 2021, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had busted a Pakistan-sponsored narco-terror module in the Kupwara district and seized heroin worth Rs 50 crore. In the operation, a terrorist identified as Mujasir Ahmad Lone, a resident of the Karen Bala area of the north Kashmir district, was also arrested.