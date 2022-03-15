J&K budget reflects PM's commitment for peace, progress and prosperity: LG

Jammu, Mar 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the Union Territory budget for 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha reflects the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for peace, progress and prosperity.

Sitharaman presented a Rs 1.42 lakh crore budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Expressing his gratitude to Modi and Sitharaman for the "progressive and futuristic" budget for a rapid transformation of Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said it would ensure equitable, sustainable and inclusive growth as well as more jobs.

"Truly grateful to the prime minister and the Union finance minister for fulfilling the needs and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and to accelerate the pace of economic development.

"This budget builds upon the good performance of the last one year, meets all the challenges for which adequate provisions have been made, particularly in the area of infrastructure development, facilitating investment and industrial growth and deepening grass-root democracy," he said in a statement.

The LG said the budget reflects Modi's commitment for peace, progress and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.

"It will put in place social safety nets for the last man in the queue, sufficient outlays for rural development, healthcare services, urban renewal missions, employment generation and youth initiatives," he added.

Sinha said he is confident that the budget and the continued push for various flagship programmes of the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration will provide relief to all sections of the society.

"Our focus is on increasing the investment in agriculture and allied sector. Inclusive growth has been clearly underlined," he said.

The LG said the budget puts an emphasis on sustainable and equitable growth, more jobs, improving the quality of life, education, strengthening skill development, the power sector, tourism, handicraft, tribal welfare, women empowerment and the development of border areas.

"Good governance, deepening grass-root democracy, accelerated development and inclusive growth, facilitating investment and industrial growth, infrastructure development for improving quality of life, broadening social inclusion were among the focus areas of the Budget 2022-23," he said. PTI TAS RC

