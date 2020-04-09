J&K: Case Filed Against Those Who Participated In Slain JeM Terrorist's Funeral

Taking cognizance of violating the COVID-19 social distancing protocol, Jammu and Kashmir Police registered a case against people who participated in the funeral of a slain Jaish-e-Mohammad commander in Sopore area of Baramulla district of north Kashmir. The Jaish commander was killed in an encounter in the apple township of Sopore in north Kashmir district of Baramulla on Wednesday.

Sources close to Republic TV said that an FIR under relevant sections of the penal code has been registered against the persons who gathered at the funeral for violating the COVID-19 protocols and government advisories regarding the social gathering. Case under FIR number 70/2020 US 188 IPC has been registered and the matter is being investigated on a fast track basis.

Violation of social distancing norms

The sources added, "Participants who flayed government directions and took part in the funeral procession have been identified through pictures and videos that were circulated on social media, will be arrested soon." The officer further said, "The participation in the funeral procession of the slain terrorist in such numbers not only violates the set guidelines issued by the government in wake of COVID-19 but also put entire populations to high risk of infection."

The source informed that the legal heirs of the slain terrorist had given in writing that they would adhere to social distancing when the body was handed over to them after completing medico-legal formalities.

Terrorist eliminated

Pertinently, security forces had received inputs that Sajad was visiting his maternal uncle’s house (the place where he was neutralized) to receive a group of militants. On the basis of this "specific input" about his presence, the Indian Army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles and J&K police launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Gulabad-Arampora area of Sopore, 52 km from here, during the wee hours of Tuesday.

Active affiliate of JeM

Sajad Dar was well versed not only with modern means of communication but also in handling a diverse range of weapons that include AK series rifles, pistol, hand grenade, etc. As per police records, “the terrorist was an active affiliate of JeM outfit, operating in and around Sopore and was constantly exploring the opportunities to assault security forces and VIP rallies through his network of ‘over ground workers’ on behalf of JeM outfit."

