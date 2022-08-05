J&K: CBI Raids 29 Locations Over Irregularities In JKP SI Recruitment; 1 In Bengaluru

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 5 conducted raids at 30 locations across Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka in relation to the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of sub-inspectors by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

The searches are being carried out at 28 locations in Jammu and one each in Srinagar and Bengaluru after an FIR was registered against JKSSB member Narayan Dutt and 32 others, including middlemen and candidates, officials said.

The federal agency has also named one medical officer (Jammu) Karnail Singh, coaching centre owner (Akhnoor) Avinash Gupta and a Bengaluru-based company in the FIR, they said.

JKP Sub-Inspector recruitment cancelled; probe ordered

Last month, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered an inquiry into the selection of police sub-inspector after alleged irregularities in the recruitment process surfaced. L-G Sinha had ordered a CBI probe.

"JKP Sub-Inspector recruitment has been cancelled and a CBI probe has been recommended into selection process. Culprits will be brought to justice soon. It's a first big step towards securing the future of our youth & govt will soon decide future course of action for fresh recruitment," Office of L-G had tweeted.

JKSSB declared a list of 1,200 successful candidates on June 4, 2022. More than 97,000 aspirants appeared in the examination. However, after results were declared online, unsuccessful candidates took to the street alleging fraud in the recruitment process. The merit list was subsequently scrapped.

Political parties in J&K also demanded an impartial investigation alleging enormous corruption in the administration, which has been claiming to have ended corruption in absence of an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir.

