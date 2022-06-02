J&K: CCTV Footage Of Kulgam Terror Attack Accessed; Probe Underway At Site

In a shocking development, terrorists opened fire on a bank manager in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The manager, Vijay Kumar, was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Following the terror incident, Republic Media Network has now accessed the CCTV footage of the attack which shows the attacker firing inside the bank. Republic TV's Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil is currently reporting live from outside the bank, where the attack took place.

Meanwhile, the terror outfit Kashmir Freedom Fighters claimed responsibility for the murder.

Notably, the CCTV footage, accessed by Republic, shows how terrorists arrived at the bank and did a recce before killing the bank manager. As per the video, a terrorist walked into the bank and checked for security stationed inside before walking in with a pistol in his hand and shooting at the bank employee. According to on ground information, two terrorists were involved in the attack.

#BREAKING | CCTV footage of Kulgam terrorist attack accessed.



A Hindu bank employee was killed in Kulgam, J&K by terrorists today.



Tune in here - https://t.co/ihYQd1aeaj pic.twitter.com/qxvW9FWWgq — Republic (@republic) June 2, 2022

The terrorist arrived with masks on. However, the attacker has been identified through his apparel and boots. The terrorist was wearing cargo pants and special boots.

As per the latest information received, a forensic team is at the bank collecting samples.

It is pertinent to mention here that the terrorist attack in Kashmir comes amid raging protests from Kashmiri Pandits against the targeted killings of Kashmiri Hindus.

Kashmir Freedom Fighters, the terrorist outfit that claimed responsibility for the killing, released a statement stating that the attack was done by a 'cadre' of the group. It is to be noted that the group had earlier issued a warning to non-locals working in the region. The Hindu bank manager had recently moved to Kulgam after taking over the post.

According to information accessed by Republic, Vijay Kumar hailed from Rajasthan and was working as the manager at the Illaqie Duhati bank at the Arreh Mohanpora area in Kulgam district. It is pertinent to note that this is the second attack in Kulgam in three days.

The attack also came only hours after a blast was reported from Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

(Image: Republic)