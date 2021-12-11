CCTV footage of the Bandipora terrorist attack has emerged that shows the killer who carried the brutal act. Taken minutes before the incident, the CCTV footage shows the terrorist with weapons in his right hand. Sources have informed Republic that the mentioned killer is from the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit. Meanwhile, top security officials have initiated action to either nab or neutralise the terrorist.

Former J&K DGP MM Khajuria condemned the attack and slammed Pakistan for pushing terrorists into India:

#Terrorists fired upon a police party at Gulshan Chowk area of #Bandipora. In this #terror incident, 02 police personnel namely SgCT Mohd Sultan & Ct Fayaz Ahmad got injured & attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 10, 2021

Speaking to Republic, the former J&K DGP asserted, "killing terrorists is not the solution. We need to stop them from encroaching on our land. We need to destroy the roots whereas we have been cutting the branches only".

What happened in Bandipora terrorist attack?

According to police officials, terrorists opened fire at a police party near Gulshan Chowk area, a busy market, of Bandipora at around 5.15 pm on Friday in which Selection Grade Constable Mohammad Sultan and Constable Fayaz Ahmad sustained multiple bullet injuries. Terrorists fled from the spot and the injured policemen were shifted to a nearby hospital where they both succumbed to injuries. Security officials rushed to the site to take stock of the situation. A contingent of police, CRPF and army personnel also immediately reached the area and launched a cordon and search operation to track down the terrorists.

Investigation under process:

Police have registered a case and an investigation is in progress, police official said. The attack evoked strong condemnation from mainstream political parties.

J&K L-G Sinha said Govt 'firmly resolved to avenge this barbaric action'

We are firmly resolved to avenge this barbaric action by the enemies of peace & determined to completely dismantle the terror ecosystem. J&K administration will extend all possible support to martyrs families. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) December 10, 2021

“I condemn the militant attack on the police in Bandipora area of North Kashmir earlier today that resulted in the death in the line of duty of J&K police personnel Muhammad Sultan and Fayaz Ahmad. May Allah grant them Jannat & may their families find strength at this time,” National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

The People's Conference wrote: “We strongly condemn the militant attack in Gulshan Chowk, Bandipora today in which two policemen lost their lives. Heartfelt condolences & sympathies with their families.”

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami also condemned the killing and demanded stern action against those responsible for the attack.

(With PTI inputs)