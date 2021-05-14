J&K: Centre To Deploy Three-member Team Amid Increasing COVID-19 Death Rate

The increasing deaths due to COVID-19 virus in the Jammu region has given fresh concerns to the Central Government that has initiated steps to combat the situation. The Centre has formed a three-member team that will visit the region on Sunday to evaluate the condition. The team will visit COVID dedicated hospitals and submit a report to the union government.

The panel formed by the union government of health and family welfare includes Dr Pranay Verma, Joint Director, Epidemiology, National Center of Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi, Dr Mahesh Waghmare, Microbiology Department, NCDC Delhi, and Dr Navneet Sharma, Professor, Department of Internal Medicine, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. There is a panic situation as the Jammu region alone is reporting nearly 70-80 per cent of COVID-19 deaths from the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The high-level team will also take a stock of healthcare facilities and visit containment zones to see how the restrictions are imposed.

Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted advising local authorities to honestly point out issues faced by them.

Central team of experts deputed to visit GMC and other health institutions in #Jammu in view of #COVID surge. Local authorities are advised to frankly point out constraints faced by them without mincing words, so that Centre can optimally step in to assist them. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 14, 2021

Jammu and Kashmir COVID-19 cases

The union territory reported 4,356 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total tally to 2,33,763. In the last 24 hours, a total of 55 deaths were recorded. The Jammu division recorded 1,771 fresh cases while 2,585 cases were recorded from the Kashmir Division. In terms of fresh cases, Srinagar is recording the highest with 872 cases and it is further followed by 624 in Jammu district and 304 in Anantnag district. Jammu region on Thursday recorded 35 deaths. A high number of COVID-19 deaths from Jammu were getting reported for the past several days. Those who lost their lives include three noted doctors and a Ninety eight-year-old woman from Digiana Camp who was the oldest victim of the virus in Jammu.

Meanwhile, India recorded 3.43 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 4,000 deaths. The country’s caseload has climbed to 2,40,46,809. Currently, there are 37,04,893 active cases, 2,00,79,599 recoveries and 2,62,317 deaths. The Government has started making preparations on a national level as the virus may emerge again. Moreover, vaccination drive is also getting ramped up in the country.