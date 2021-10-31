J&K Chief Secretary Directs Officials To Administer 5 Lakh 2nd Dose Of COVID Jab In A Week

J&K Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta directed divisional and district administrations of the Union Territory to ensure 5 lakh people who have completed the mandatory interregnum period, receive the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine within a week. While chairing a meeting to review the public health response to COVID-19, he emphasized the early culmination of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, to ensure the safety of the local population once the economy is fully opened with the resumption of all economic activities, reopening of schools, and large-scale tourism activities.

In addition, the Health and Medical Education department was asked to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are regularly distributed in the districts, besides enhancing their testing facilities for early detection of Coronavirus infection and emerging hotspots.

Chief Secretary Mehta said that the district administration of Srinagar must have a special focus on early testing and isolation of symptomatic patients having influenzas like infections (ILIs) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARIs) due to the sudden change in season. He further asked the administration to remain vigilant towards any surge in cases and focus intensively on daily testing of vulnerable population in consonance to the trajectory of infections.

He underscored the need for strict enforcement of the COVID-appropriate behaviour and COVID SOPs and protocols, besides directing the enforcement agencies to strictly implement the established protocols and levy penalties on defaulters.

To raise awareness regarding do’s and don’ts for keeping the disease at bay, he directed the continuation of the COVID dedicated IEC campaign.

COVID-19 situation In J&K

To date, Jammu and Kashmir has reported a total of 3,20,112 COVID cases with 4,371 deaths. The Union Territory has administered a total of 1,46,15,394 COVID-19 vaccine doses across 1,526 vaccination sites.

Image: PTI