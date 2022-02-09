J&K Chief Secy Launches Integrated Web Portal Of Tourism Department To Boost Tourism

To give a further boost to the tourism industry, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta launched the integrated web portal of the Tourism department which shall provide a one-stop solution for sector across the Union Territory (UT).

Under the initiative, the web portal will provide all relevant information related to tourism in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir including its allied agencies like Tourism Development Authorities, J&K Tourism Development Corporation, Golf Courses, J&K Cable Car Corporation.

As per the administration, all this will be done under a single window. The web portal will have provision for online bookings and operator registration for tourists.

The integrated web portal is said to be a pioneering initiative of the J&K administration, established with the objective to act as a bridge between tourists and tourism department. Besides, the initiative has also been launched keeping in view the potential of J&K tourist destinations.

The initiative is also aimed to facilitate tourists in their enquiries about favourite destinations, services, and products. In this regard, directions have gone to the concerned teams to keep checking and reporting how many users are using the portal and doing booking and registration of hotels through the portal.

Chief Secretary Dr. Kumar has said that the portal has an inbuilt grievance redressal mechanism, where the tourist can lodge their complaint. Pertinently, Kashmir witnessed the highest tourist footfall this time. Over 6 lakh tourists have visited the Valley since April 2021 till now and more number is expected.

Despite COVID-19, the tourism department has already taken many measures to ensure that the fear of the COVID-19 contagion doesn’t scare away the visitors visiting Valley. To get boost to the tourism economy, iconic festivals like houseboat festival, the Sufi festival, autumn festivals were organised that also created buss across globe.