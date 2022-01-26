J&K: Children Parade With 30m Tricolour At Gupkar Road As India Celebrates Republic Day

As the country celebrated 73rd Republic Day on January 26, locals and children unfurled a 30-meter Tricolour in Gupkar Road of J&K's Srinagar. The children paraded with the Indian flag depicting a sign of normalcy in the Union Territory amid the heightened threat of terrorism.

It is to be noted that many political leaders including National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference's Omar Abdullah, and many others reside in the same Gupkar Road where locals proved the act of normalcy amid revocation of Article 370. These political leaders had alleged that revoking Article 370 would badly impact the people of Jammu and Kashmir and destroy the peace in the valley.

Jammu and Kashmir have served as a hot spot of terrorism. With preparations in a high swing for Republic Day, security forces ensured to provide a safe environment for the celebrations. In the mission to ensure safety, the Kulgam Police on January 21 had arrested an overground worker (OGW) who was involved in providing logistics support to terrorists from South Kashmir. A 10 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was also recovered on January 15 by the Indian Army, Bandipora Police, and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel during a search operation being carried out in North Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Tallest National Flag unfurled in Shopian District

On the occasion of Republic Day, a large National Flag was hoisted atop a 111-foot flagpole, the tallest in the Kashmir Valley, installed at a stadium in the Shopian district of South Kashmir. Lt Gen D P Pandey who heads the strategically located XV Corps of the Army in the Kashmir Valley unfurled the 150-feet National Flag.

Speaking to the media, Lt Gen Pandey said, "There is much decline in infiltration on the Line of Control this year and there is much decline in recruitment in terrorist ranks in Kashmir valley". As per reports, hundreds of locals participated in the event.

In the related update, the Tricolour was unfurled at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Meanwhile, the Indian Army jawans deployed at LoC in Poonch also unfurled the National Flag on Republic Day.

(Image: RepublicWorld)