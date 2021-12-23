J&K: Civilians Protest Against Terror Attacks; BJP Slams Pakistan

Locals in Jammu took to the streets and protested against the terrorist attacks that took place on Wednesday in the Union Territory's Srinagar. In the terrorist attack, one civilian was killed and a policeman was martyred. Protest visuals showed people demanding stringent action against Pakistan-backed terrorist groups in the Union Territory. Apart from the locals, the Congress unit in Jammu and Kashmir too has condemned the terrorist attacks.

"In Kashmir, terrorists are carrying out targeted killings and they attacked twice yesterday. One civilian and a police officer ASI Mohammed Ashraf was killed. We condemn this and urge," said Congress leader Ashwani Handa

Apart from the Congress leader, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina also condemned the attack and slammed Pakistani terrorists. Raina stated that due to the ongoing development in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and terrorists are frustrated. He claimed that the terrorists are killing innocents on orders from Pakistan.

"Pakistan-backed terrorist outfits are frustrated because of the development which is why they are plotting these attacks. They are targeting innocent civilians and cannot see the brotherhood in Kashmir," said Ravinder Raina

Raina has affirmed that the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and the brave soldiers of the paramilitary force have tackled terrorism in the valley. He maintained that the terrorist attacks are nefarious designs of Pakistan. The J&K BJP chief has assured that the Indian armed forces will eliminate the terrorists

Terrorists strike twice in 1 hour; TRF claims responsibility

Terrorists carried out attacks in less than 60 minutes on Wednesday. The first attack was reported around 6 PM. Terrorists fired upon a property dealer in the Eidgah area of downtown Srinagar. The property dealer identified as Rouf Ahmad Khan, a resident of Mirjanpora, was grievously injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Moments thereafter, at around 6:30 PM, another terror attack took place in Bijbejara.

This time a police officer identified as ASI Mohd Ashraf was shot, and was also rushed to the hospital. Both the victims succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment, confirmed the Jammu and Kashmir police. Meanwhile, the Inter-Services Intelligence-designated The Resistance Front (TRF) has taken the responsibility for both the attacks. TRF has come into the broader spotlight recently after it claimed multiple killings of civilians belonging to the minority communities recently.