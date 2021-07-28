J&K Cloudburst: 30-40 Missing, 4 Dead; Union Min Jitendra Singh Speaks To Officials

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has informed that he spoke to DM Sh Ashok Sharma following a cloudburst that was reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. Taking to Twitter, Jitendra Singh informed that 30 to 40 persons are missing while four dead bodies have been recovered so far. The Union Minister further informed that rescue operations are currently underway with the help of SDRF and the Army.

In addition, Singh also informed that Indian Air Force authorities have been contacted for lifting those injured in the calamity. Singh has stated that he is closely keeping a track of the situation and has assured further help depending on the requoirement.

A cloudburst was reported in the Gulabgarh area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning, as per Kishtwar district deputy commissioner AK Sharma. According to reports, the cloudburst has damaged eight to nine houses in Honzar village of Kishtwar district. Initially, no loss of life was reported, however, authorities later informed that four bodies were recovered while 30 to 40 persons are missing. The cloudburst occurred amid heavy rains in most parts of the Jammu region and more rainfall has been predicted till July end. Authorities have therefore asked people living along water bodies and slide-prone areas to remain vigilant.

"The meteorological department has predicted heavy rains during the upcoming days and water levels in rivers and nallas are expected to rise, which can pose a threat to the inhabitants residing near rivers, nallas, water bodies and slide-prone areas," the district administration said in an advisory issued late on Tuesday night.

