J&K Congress Chief Vikar Rasool Wani Hits Out At Centre; Backs Satyapal Malik's Allegation

Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Vikar Rasool Wani on Monday, April 24 hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government and remarked, “There needs to be a probe in the latest terror attack in Poonch.”

“What happened in Poonch, earlier it was said to be a thunderstorm and later it turned out to be a terror attack. There needs to be a larger probe in this case. All these incidents are raising questions,” the Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Wani said.

“Recently Satya Pal Malik said something which is also raising questions and has become controversial. This is because everyone is thinking about the actual problem. People are thinking that Pulwama may be done for political benefits. There needs to be a probe in this case,” Wani added.

Malik’s controversial statements on Pulwama

Malik had recently said that the “Pulwama terror attack happened only because of the Modi government’s “incompetence” and lives could have been saved had the Union home ministry transported soldiers in aircraft, which the army had requested for.”

The former governor in his serious allegations had also remarked that during his tenure as the governor he was “asked to remain “silent” when he told Modi that his government’s “incompetence” cost lives.”

Notably, at the time of the incident, Satyapal Malik was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir, which at that time was under the President’s Rule.

Home Minister Amit Shah’s stern reply

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a stern reply to Malik’s allegations against the Centre for its handling of the situation after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack asked, “Why Malik didn’t speak up when he was at the administration, questioning the credibility of his claims.”

"Why is not the soul awoken when you are in power...the credibility of such remarks should be seen by people, journalists...if all this is true, why was he quiet when he was the governor…these are not issues of public discussion. I want to say to the people of the country that the BJP-led government hasn't done any such thing which needs to be hidden. If some remarks are made for personal, political self-interest after leaving us, those should be evaluated by the people, media,” said Shah.

It is pertinent to note that the former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning on April 28 as a witness in an alleged Insurance scam case.